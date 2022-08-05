e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsav begins with ‘Jhir-jhir barse sawan rasbundiya…’

A three-day concert ‘Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsav’ began with mesmerising performances of Neena Shrivastava and Rahul and Rohit Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Musical programme underway Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsava in Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal on Friday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A three-day concert ‘Kajari-Jhula Gayan Mahotsav’ began with mesmerising performances of Neena Shrivastava and Rahul and Rohit Mishra at Bharat Bhawan on Friday. The event began with the jugalbandi of singer Rahul and Rohit Mishra. They presented ‘Jhir-jhir barse sawan rasbundiya ke aye gaile ab barsa bahar…,’ won a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in good numbers amid rain. The duo is professionally trained in most of the forms of vocal Hindustani classical music, typical to the Benares Gharana, including khayal. They are disciples of Padmabhushan Girija Devi.

The first day event ended with a captivating performance of classical vocalist Neena Shrivastava from Bhopal . She presented a jhula song ‘Radhe Jhoolan padharo jhuki aayi badra….,’ and another song ‘Ghir aayi basdri suni sej na sohai…’. Shrivastava is a professor of vocal music at Sarojini Naidu College, Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya to unfurl Tricolour on Mt Elbrus
article-image

