Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya May Get Important Position In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya may be seen in an important role in the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya’s name is doing the rounds for the post of state party president or for that of the head of the election campaign committee.

Efforts are being made to appoint Vijayvargiya as the president of the party’s state unit.

Since the election is just a few months away from now, there may not be any accord among the party leaders to change the state president. In that case, Vijayvargiya may be asked to head the election campaign committee.

The BJP is searching for a leader who can motivate the party workers who are indifferent to the organisation and to the government.

The central leadership of the party is conducting a survey.

As far as popularity among party workers is concerned, the names of Vijayvargiya and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were on top.

Vijayvargiya has been national general secretary thrice in a row. If national party president JP Nadda makes any changes in the national team, Vijayvargiya may be shifted, so by giving him responsibility of the state, the party wants to keep him free from the national team.

According to sources, Vijayvargiya held interactions with the important leaders of the party over the state election.

BJP’s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash is trying to give him an important assignment in the state.

Both Vijayvargiya and Shivprakash worked together in the assembly election in West Bengal.

Sources further said a decision on election-related issues would be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.