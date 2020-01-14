Bhopal: Jute, leather bags to promote MP Tourism

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation is set to launch jute and leather bags displaying the photos of the historical monuments and traditional fabrics and prints, with an aim to promote Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination.

The bags would be sold through the 24 Mrignaynee Emporiums across the country.

The leather bags have been decorated with Bagh, Dabu and Batik prints while the jute ones, among other things, carry imprints of the Bhimbetka rock paintings, Sanchi Stupas, Khajuraho Temples, forts of Mandu, Badal Mahal Fort at Chanderi, Orchha temples and Taj-ul-Masajid of Bhopal. The leather bags would be priced between Rs 800 and Rs 2,000 while the Jute ones would cost Rs 150 per piece.

Bagh, Dabu and Batik prints on cotton fabric have been used to fashion the handles and the piping of the jute bags. Eye-catching vegetable colours have been used on the bags. The bags also carry slogans like ‘Atulya Madhya Pradesh - The Tiger State’ and ‘Atulya Madhya Pradesh - Heart of India’.

Sudesh Shrivastava, in-charge of Common Facility Centre, Readymade and embroidery of the Corporation told Free Press, “This range is the brainchild of our managing director Rajeev Sharma. The key objective is to promote Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination for persons of all tastes. One of our aims is also to discourage the use of plastic bags and promote bags made of eco-friendly materials.”

He said that the preparations for the launch of the new range of bags were underway for the past two months. “Initially, we would be producing 5,000 pieces of jute and 1,000 of leather bags. The stocks would reach the Mrignaynee stores within a month. The bags are very reasonably priced and we hope our patrons would love them,” he said.

Fashion Show on Jan 22: The Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation will organise a fashion show at Minto Hall on January 22. The Corporation’s Royal Heritage Collection, including lehengas, sherwanis, saris and ties, would be showcased at the fashion show.