Bhopal: Justice Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of High Court

BHOPAL: State Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath to newly appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Mohammed Rafiq at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Sandipani auditorium, Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijay Singh, Minister of Home Dr Narottam Mishra, Minister for Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Kamal Patel, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Prabhuram Chaudhary, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Minister for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, chairpersons of various Commissions, Judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court, advocates, senior officers of Legal-Legislative Affairs and other departments took part in the programme.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains conducted the oath-taking proceedings.