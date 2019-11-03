Bhopal: Justice Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of MP HC

BHOPAL: Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan here. Chief Secretary S R Mohanty conducted the oath-taking proceedings.

Justice Mittal was earlier Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Vidhan Sabha Speaker NP Prajapati, Law and Legislative Affairs Minister P.C. Sharma, Medical Education Minister Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho, School Education Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh, Commercial Taxes Minister Brijendra Singh Rathore and MPs Vivek Tankha, Pragya Thakur, and senior members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.