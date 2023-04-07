 Bhopal: Junior Doctors’ Association condemns District Residency Programme, says it is waste of time
It is for the first time that junior doctors doing MD, MS have been posted for three-month training in district hospitals in the state.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) has expressed displeasure over District Residency Programme introduced by National Medical Council (NMC), which makes three-month training in district hospital mandatory for postgraduation course. The NMC has made it mandatory in 2021 in view of Covid pandemic.

JUDA patron Dr Amit Tandiya said, “It is waste of time. We will remain away from our studies. There will no teacher to guide in district hospitals.”

It is for the first time that junior doctors doing MD, MS have been posted for three-month training in district hospitals in the state. In first batch, 320 postgraduate students have been posted in different district hospitals beginning this month (April to June).

They include 33 in anaesthesia, 15 in community medicine, 15 in ENT, 37 in general medicine, 35 in general surgery, 39 in gynaecology and obstetrics, 15 in ophthalmology, 28 in orthopedics and 15 in pediatrics, 21 in pathology, 20 in radiodiagnosis and 10 in chest and respiratory diseases department.

