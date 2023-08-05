Bhopal: July Logs 49 Suicides, Highest In City This Year

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month of July saw as many as 49 people taking up their lives in the city, the highest suicide figure this year so far. Perhaps, no day in July went witnessing one or more persons taking the extreme step. In June 18 people had committed suicide in the state capital. Senior police officials talking to Free Press said that people who died by suicide were from all age groups - teenagers, middle-aged persons, the elderly, the employed as well as the unemployed.

They also reflected on three spine-chilling incidents of suicides that left behind a plethora of misery and despondency. Officials said that after the suicide of 38-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his family members came to light on July 13, a slew of deaths by suicides were also reported from other city localities too.

The resents suicide of the 27-year-old junior doctor and post-graduate student at Gandhi Medical college (GMC), Bhopal, Bal Saraswathi, has drawn attention towards the alleged toxic culture rampant at workplaces, especially in the medical field.

Three days after her suicide, another medical graduate and a junior intern at GMC, Kartik Parashar, had attempted suicide on Thursday. Timely action saved his life. On being asked the role of police in checking the soaring suicide rate, the officers said that ‘Sanjeevani’ desk and helpline will be rolled out soon. Commissioner of police (CP) Bhopal chaired a meeting with senior officials on Friday morning in this regard, they added.

Ashoka Garden sees highest deaths by suicide

Cases of suicide have seen a rise in areas including Ratibad, Ashoka Garden, Kolar road, Chhola, Lalghati and Shahpura localities of Bhopal, said the officials. Ashoka Garden recorded highest deaths by suicide in city.

Sanjeevani helpline, desk within three days: CP

Commissioner of police (CP) Bhopal Harinarayanachari Mishra, said Sanjeevani desk and helpline would be made functional within three days. The counsellors will be roped in to help the people having suicidal thoughts. Sanjeevani helpline number will be a close-user group (CUG) number, which will be easy to remember. Besides, 12 Dial-100 vehicles shall also be deployed to help the cops rush to the spot, where suicide is expected to take place, the CP said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)