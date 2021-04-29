Bhopal: JSS volunteers, others pitching in for Covid patients

BHOPAL

Volunteers of Jeev Sewa Sansthan (JSS) have provided oxygen and medicines to Covid-19 patients in the city.

Realising the distressful condition of the patients, the organisation pledged to extend life-saving support by providing oxygen to them through oxygen concentrators. Many philanthropists came forward to donate as many as 10 oxygen concentrators which are being provided to the patients in emergency and to the hospital wherever required. Also, the most vital life saving drug, Febifluis being purchased by JSS from other states and provided to the ailing Covid-19 patients.

Looking at the shortage of space, K T Shahani School was converted into a facilitation centre to accommodate the patients’ attendants. Even free food packets were provided to the admitted patients and to home isolated patients. Besides, cooked meals were provided to the elderly persons at their door steps.

Due to lockdown amid spiralling infections, the lives of middle and lower income groups in Bhopal have been disrupted as most of them have become unemployed or do not have enough for sustenance. To feed such families, free ration is being provided to them by the organisation . To prevent the local public from being affected by this virus, good quality masks are also being distributed regularly.

Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital and few schools of township have been designated as ‘Covid Vaccination Centres’ for vaccinating the local residents free of cost on all week days.