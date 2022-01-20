Bhopal: Journo Abhilash, sports officer Chako feted with Vijesh Lunawat Award

Bhopal: Journalist Abhilash Khandekar and district sports officer Jose Chako were honoured with the Vijesh Lunawat Award on Thursday.

They were honoured at the Old Campion ground on Thursday by secretary (organisation, BJP) Subhash Bhagat, home minister Narottam Mishra, minister of medical education Vishvas Sarang and Jayant Malaiya.

The award was announced in memory of Vijesh Lunawat on his birth anniversary, said the organisers.

A tennis ball cricket tournament was organised on the occasion for both men and women.

Lunawat acted the guide and patron for the inter-press tournament for long. Hence the management decided to start and award in his name, said the patron of the tournament, Mrigendra Singh.

Abhilash Khandekar is the first journalist to become the president of MP Cricket Association while Chako’s sports knowledge can be proven with his memory that retains records made in different sports. The latter has completed 38 years in the field and has become the first officer of sports to do so.

The chairman of organising committee Dr Shailesh Lunawat told everyone present about the life of Vijesh Lunawat. He further said that he will continue to work in fulfilling the mission of the latter to serve the society.

Patrakar XI with championship trophy after defeating Chakallas XI at Old Campion Ground on Thursday. | FP

Home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurates final match between Patrakar XI vs Chakallas XI at Old Campion Ground on Thursday. | FP

Inter-press Cricket Tournament

Rahul Shinde and Mahendra Chaturvedi scored half-centuries in the 27th IES-Digiana Inter-press Cricket Tournament, winning the match for their team Magazine.

Rahul's innings and PC Rajak's bowling helped them register an easy win by defeating Peoples’ by 21 runs.

Batting first, Magazine scored 126 runs for seven wickets. Mukesh Vishwakarma contributed 20, Rahul scored 50 and PC scored 21. For People's, Vivek took three wickets, while Pawan got one.

In response, People's team could score only 112 runs in 13.3 overs. Mahendra Chaturvedi contributed 57 runs while Faraz contributed 22 runs. PC took four wickets for Patrika while Satendra, Mukesh and Bharat got 2 wickets each. PC Man Sarovar was awarded the title of player of the match.



Thursday, January 20, 2022