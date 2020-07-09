Bhopal: Joint UNICEF-led campaign to prevent COVID-19

One can spot 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupta' moving around in the city presenting masks to people not wearing them. They also ask people to wash hands frequently and maintain social distance.

It is part of an awareness campaign mounted jointly by city police, National Service Scheme and NGO Aawaj in collaboration with UNICEF. The campaign has been launched keeping in view the spike in the number of corona cases in the city. Pamphlets are also being distributed to people containing the dos and don'ts to keep cornonavirus at bay.

The campaign, which began on Wednesday, will continue for next eight days. Additional collector Chandrashekhar Shukla launched the campaign at a function at the collectorate. Prashant Dubey of Aawaj said they are also making people aware of growing violence against children and providing them with helpline numbers. Besides, songs related to corona are also being played from a vehicle accompanying the volunteers.