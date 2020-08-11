Bhopal: Joint collector found dead in his room

BHOPAL: A joint collector was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances on Monday. He had not attended office for the last 10 days and was staying on the top floor of his house in Pebble way colony at Baghsewania. He had also stopped speaking to his wife for the last few days and remained locked in his room.

Police suspect foul play in the death and have initiated a probe. The body appears to be three days old. Deceased Lakhan Singh Tekam, 56, was posted as joint collector in Vallabh Bhawan.

He had not spoken to his wife Jyoti Tekam for 10 days and his wife told police that she used to place his food platter in front of his door daily.

She said deceased was a alcoholic and kept drinking in his room. Hence, she stayed on the ground floor with her son and only served food outside his room.