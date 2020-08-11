Bhopal: Joint collector found dead in his room

BHOPAL: A joint collector was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances on Monday. He had not attended office for the last 10 days and was staying on the top floor of his house in Pebble way colony at Baghsewania. He had also stopped speaking to his wife for the last few days and remained locked in his room.
Police suspect foul play in the death and have initiated a probe. The body appears to be three days old. Deceased Lakhan Singh Tekam, 56, was posted as joint collector in Vallabh Bhawan.
He had not spoken to his wife Jyoti Tekam for 10 days and his wife told police that she used to place his food platter in front of his door daily.
She said deceased was a alcoholic and kept drinking in his room. Hence, she stayed on the ground floor with her son and only served food outside his room.
On Monday evening a foul smell started emanating from the room. Suspecting something wrong, she knocked the door and even made repeated calls but in vain. Later, she called neighbours, who broke the door open and found the body on bed.
Sub-divisional officer of Misrod (SDOP) Amit Mishra said the deceased was a drunkard and would confine himself in his room, very often to drink liquor. His wife did not suspect the death as she would keep the food outside his room whenever he confined himself in his room, said the cop.
The cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrived, he said.
He said the body appears to be three days old but the time of his death will be known after the autopsy.
