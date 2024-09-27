 Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Among 5 Major Trains Cancelled Due To Signaling Work In Jabalpur; Check Dates & Details Here
The Railway has decided to cancel or partially cancel five passenger trains passing through Bhopal Division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Central Railways

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five major trains passing via Bhopal and Jabalpur have been cancelled for September 28 and 29.

The decision has been taken due to automatic block signaling work in Kanakpura-Dhankya-Bobas section of Jaipur Division of North Western Railway. The Railway has decided to cancel or partially cancel five passenger trains passing through Bhopal Division.

Check out the cancelled trains and further details here:

1. Train number 14813 (Jodhpur-Bhopal Express) will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 28 and September 29.

2. Train number 14814 (Bhopal-Jodhpur Express) will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 29 and September 30. 

3. Train number 12181 (Jabalpur-Ajmer Express) will be short terminated at Sanganer on September 28 and will be partially cancelled between Sanganer-Ajmer.

4. Train No. 12182 (Ajmer-Jabalpur Express) will short originate from Sanganer on September 29 and will be partially cancelled between Ajmer-Sanganer. 

5. Train No. 19712 (Bhopal-Jaipur Express) will short terminate at Phulera on September 28 and will be partially cancelled between Phulera-Jaipur.

