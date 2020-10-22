Bhopal: Jobless man disowns wife for not bringing dowry, booked

Baghsewania police have booked a man for disowning his wife for not conceding to his dowry demands. The accused Arun Singh had married a 33-year-old woman in 2013, claiming that he works with a multi-national company.

The complainant is a PHD holder and after marriage she came to know that Arun Singh was jobless and was living on his parent’s money.

The woman, a resident of Shankaracharya Nagar works with a private institute in Bhopal. She in her complaint to police said that her in-laws have been demanding dowry from her. Recently, Arun and his family disowned her. The couple has 4-year-old daughter

Sub-inspector Gausiya Siddiqui said Arun lives in Rewa. Before his marriage, Arun had told the girl that he works with an MNC in Banglore. Even when the woman came to know that her husband was jobless, she continued living with him. However he and his family continued mounting pressure on her for dowry. When the woman refused, they dropped her to Bhopal at her parent’s home. Siddiqui said they have registered an FIR against Arun.