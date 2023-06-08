Bhopal Job fraud: Couple booked for cheating youth of Rs 1.5L

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-Fiza police have registered a case against a husband-wife duo for luring a youth on pretext of a job at Madhya Pradesh Road development authority and duping him of Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Koh-e-fiza police station, Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, a graduate Sudhir Tripathi (30) was seeking a job. In 2020, he came across a man Nilay Singh, who resided in the same locality. Sudhir told Nilay that he was in search of a job. Nilay told him that he deals in government contracts and has good contacts with senior government officials. Nilay lured him into providing him a job at the MP road development authority, for the post of engineer. In May 2022, Nilay demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from Sudhir, which Sudhir transferred to the bank account of Nilay and his wife. Nilay then forged a fake appointment letter of the road development authority and gave it to Sudhir.

When Sudhir learnt that the appointment letter was fake, he asked Nilay to return his money. When the man refused Sudhir approached the police and lodged a complaint against Nilay and his wife Antima.