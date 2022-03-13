Bhopal: JMB module busted; Members stocked nutritious supplements to prepare for hard times

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) police have intensified investigation into the arrest of four members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh (JMB) and police will make a breakthrough shortly into the case, said home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday.

The four had taken a house on rent with the help of one computer mechanic.

The owner of the house told the media that four months back, she had called a person known to her to repair her computer. While repairing the computer, the person asked whether a room was available on rent in her house. He said two persons needed a room on rent to pursue religious studies.

The room was given on the rent but when the house owner asked for Adhaar card, they said they would vacate it soon.

However, her neighbours said that accused were living in the house for past more than a year. A girl used to cook food for them. Sometime back, she had left the area.

When the police raided the house at 3.30 am on Sunday, all the activists were asleep and the door was locked. Sources said police used bullet shots to open the lock and detained them. As many as 50 police personnel raided the house. The local police were not aware of action been taken by the ATS team. The police have not disclosed about the seizure of weapons or ammunition from the JMB members.

The ATS is looking for their helpers, source of their funds and their local contacts.

The police have also found containers of ëenergy drinkí from their house. The police found that the food was cooked on heater and they didnít have LPG cylinder. Sources claimed that they were consuming lot of supplements to preserve energy for ìhard timesî.

What happened?

Four alleged members of banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested in the city, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.

Jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from their possession. Mishra said organisation was banned in India in 2019 after their involvement was found in Bodh Gaya blast in Bihar.

Police sources said the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh as well as another area in Bhopal district.

