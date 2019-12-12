Bhopal: JLU launches ‘Lakecity Voice’ radio station

BHOPAL: Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) launched its very own campus radio station ‘Lakecity Voice’ under the initiatives of Jagran School of Journalism and Communication at Shree Gurudev Gupta Media Studios, Chandanpura campus, Bhopal.

Various celebrities including filmmaker Ashok Pandit, Actor Jimmy Shergil, Master Chef Kunal Kapur, Singer/Composer Salim Merchant, Actress Ananya Pandey, Bollywood playback singer Aamantrikha shared their wishes with the team of ‘Lakecity Voice’.

People can listen to this radio through browsing the link available on university website and its official Instagram handle.