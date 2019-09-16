Bhopal: Jitu Patwari leaves for Cambridge to discuss course for the year 2040

BHOPAL: Minister for higher education, Jitu Patwari has left for Cambridge University in United Kingdom to discuss about course work to be taught in the year 2040.

Department of higher education had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University to teach English communication skills to students to increase their employability chances. A separate module for teachers has also been designed.

The higher education minister will be attending a two day workshop on Cambridge Assessment Summit of Education- anticipating the future beginning September 16. Experts on education from some other nations will also participate and share their views in the workshop.

The topics of discussion include Syllabus for the year 2040- under this topic which subjects suits the needs of future will be discussed. Another round of discussion will be done on the use of technology for teaching and learning.

Professional efficiency and its evaluation for improvement in teaching in classrooms will also be discussed on the second and concluding day of the summit.

On the first day, digital learning and teaching, teacher’s development programme and Cambridge English offer for admission testing will be discussed with the officials of Cambridge University. As sports portfolio is also with Jitu Patawari, he will also visit Sheffield sports complex on September 18.