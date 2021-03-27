Bhopal: Jilted lover thrashes girl, circulates images on social media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover thrashed a 22-year-old girl and even circulated her images. The incident occurred in Kolar area, and a case was registered on Saturday.

Police said the accused Ranjan Kumar Thakur and the girl had met a year ago and they exchanged their contact numbers. But, the accused forced her to marry him.

When she denied keeping any relations with the accused, he called her to meet him and snatched her mobile phone. He accessed her social networking account’s password and circulated obscene images of the girl through it. The girl tried to settle the issue mutually but the accused was adamant on marrying her.

Police said he thrashed her when she asked him to delete the images. She approached police on Saturday. She said Thakur had also threatened her of dire consequences if she revaled it to anyone.