Bhopal: Jhabua bypolls; ECI advises LoP to observe restrain during electioneering

BHOPAL: Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava for his controversial statement on Jhabua bypolls. Earlier, LoP Bhargava while addressing a public meeting had claimed that it was not a contest between two parties in Jhabua but between India and Pakistan.

The ECI has warned Bhargava for his statement pertaining to India-Pakistan and advised that he should be cautious while addressing public meetings, road shows or giving interviews. The ECI said such statements provoke followers of candidates.

Bhargava, while submission of nomination papers by BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, had said addressing a rally that Jhabua bypolls are elections between India and Pakistan. He had said that Bhanu represents Hindustan while Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. Bhargava had said if BJP loses, then it would be defeat of the nation. Therefore, they should ensure victory of Bhanu to save the pride of the nation. Bhargava had said Congress was supporting Pakistan in all matters. If a candidate of the party, which supports Pakistan wins, then it would send a wrong message to people.

Bhargava’s statement was considered a breach of model code of conduct by collector who got an FIR lodged against him. The ECI has issued warning to Bhargava on the complaint lodged by Congress state spokeman JP Dhanopia.

On Tuesday, Bhargava gave another controversial statement in an election rally in Jhabua when he said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan would become chief minister after Deepawali. Later, Bhargava gave clarification on his statement.