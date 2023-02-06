Bhopal: JAYS demands removal of negative markings in TET, warns of agitation

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has demanded the removal of negative markings in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and warned of launching a statewide agitation if their demand is not addressed.

JAYS has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and education minister Inder Singh Parmar stating there is no provision of negative marking in any other state and even in major exams like MPPSC, and MPSET there is negative marking.

The Staff Selection Board has informed the state government about the removal of negative marks in Higher Secondary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Tests. There was no provision for negative marks in the examination taken in 2018. The candidates who passed the eligibility test held in 2018 have been considered eligible, the letter read.

With negative markings in place, it is impossible to score 60 per cent in the eligibility examinations scheduled this year, so we are demanding to remove the negative marks provision in these eligibility examinations, said JAYS in its letter.

JAYS members and examinees will launch a huge agitation in Bhopal if the demand of removing negative marking provision is not removed, they stated.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)