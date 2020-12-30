Bhopal: Janvi Chandwani feted with Mrs India Classic award 2020

BHOPAL: Janvi Chandwani has been feted with Mrs. India Classic award 2020. India Queen of Hearts conferred the award at a function held at Crown Plaza Hotel Greater Noida recently. Women from across the country took part in the contest. The event was attended by Himanshi Khurana as the celebrity jury.

Chandwani who hails from Bhopal is the State Chairman of the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee Women's cell. She is a professor and event head at Women's College. She is a director at Charismatic World of Glory and founder of Sashakt Mahila Sashakt Bharat. Model and actor Himanshi Khurana was a celebrity guest.

Chandwani said “Where there is a will, there is a way. The award is an honour for women. Life does not stop after marriage.” She said that she will work for women empowerment and will try to make them ‘Atmanirbhar’.