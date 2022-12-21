Bhopal: Janpad panchayat CEO caught accepting bribe

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Rewa on Wednesday caught chief executive officer and a clerk red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 6500 to pass the salary of office employee. They are posted at janpad panchayat office

According to police, the complainant Sanjiv Pandey is the programme coordinator in the office of Rewa janpad panchayat. The complainant was on medical leave for two months.

Allegedly, the CEO Vijay Laxmi and clerk Mahendra Verma demanded bribe of Rs 6,500 to release his salary of October and November.

The matter was reported to Rewa Lokayukta police. After verification, the case was registered and a trap team was formed. On Wednesday, when the complainant handed over the amount to the clerk, the team caught them. The police seized Rs 5,000 from CEO and Rs 1500 from the clerk. The police arrested them.