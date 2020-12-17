Bhopal: ‘Jannayak Tantya Mama’, story of Robin Hood of India staged at Saheed Bhavan

BHOPAL: A play ‘Jannayak Tantya Mama’ based on the life of Robin Hood of India, was staged at Saheed Bhavan on Thursday.
It was part of the fourth day of a seven-day ongoing drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness. Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal organised the festival.
Scripted by Vasant Nirgune, directed by Praveen Chaubey, the play is based on the life of Bhil freedom fighter Tantia Mama who is also known as Robin Hood of India.
Tantya Bhil was born in village Badada in Pandhana tehsil of East Nimar (Khandwa) of erstwhile Central Provinces which currently lies in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. He wanted to teach a lesson to the British and to realise Bhils’ dream of a socialist society. He was fired with a passion to free India from British subjugation. He broke the jail many times. He was skillful in Guerilla warfare. He was also a great shooter and proficient in traditional archery. 'Dava' or Falia was his main weapon. He had also learnt to handle guns.
The news of the arrest of Tantya Bhil was prominently published in the 10 November 1889 issue of the New York Times where he was described as the 'Robin Hood of India'.
It is an indisputable fact that freedom fighters have all along been termed as rebels by the powers that be the Mughal Empire of Aurangzeb or the British rule. Tantya Bhil was one of the greatest revolutionaries who waged an armed struggle against the British rule for twelve years and endeared himself to the masses by virtue of his indomitable courage and passion to uproot the foreign rule. Political parties and the educated class launched a forceful movement for ending the British Rule.
Lok Gunjan Natya Sanstha, Bhopal, presented the play which began with Bhagoria festival. Folk songs and music of the Nimar region added charm to the play.
