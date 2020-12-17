Bhopal: ‘Jannayak Tantya Mama’, story of Robin Hood of India staged at Saheed Bhavan

BHOPAL: A play ‘Jannayak Tantya Mama’ based on the life of Robin Hood of India, was staged at Saheed Bhavan on Thursday.

It was part of the fourth day of a seven-day ongoing drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness. Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal organised the festival.

Scripted by Vasant Nirgune, directed by Praveen Chaubey, the play is based on the life of Bhil freedom fighter Tantia Mama who is also known as Robin Hood of India.