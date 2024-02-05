 Bhopal: Jangarh Shyam’s Grandson Showcases Artworks At Tribal Museum
Gond painter Santu Tekam says he became artist to preserve his ancestral art.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Bhopal: Jangarh Shyam’s Grandson Showcases Artworks At Tribal Museum | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Painter Santu Tekam, grandson of Jangarh Singh Shyam, showcased his artworks at 'Likhandra Exhibition Gallery' under the 46th Shalaka Exhibition at Tribal Museum in the city. Jangarh Singh Shyam was a pioneering contemporary Indian artist credited with being the creator of a new school of Indian art called Jangarh Kalam.

Tekam who hails from Ratangarh in Dindori said that it is his traditional art and he also became a painter to preserve his ancestral art. “Everyone has their own dreams, but my dream was to become a Gond tribal artist, because most of the people in my family are artists.”

He said He said he started learning painting when he was 10-year-old. “My sister-in-law Radha made me practise drawing on paper sheets for three months. After this, I got colours filled in the drawing. During this time, I also received guidance from my elder brother and uncle,” he said.

The painter said that he makes Gond paintings with acrylic colours on paper sheets and canvas. His paintings are sold for Rs 500 to Rs 25,000. It takes him two-three hours to complete a small painting. He has participated in solo and group painting exhibitions in many places including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kerala, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Dehradun, Shimla and Jaipur. He has been honoured by various art institutions. The exhibition will remain open for visitors with February 29.

