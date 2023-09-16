Bhopal: Jan Aakrosh Yatra To Decide Future Of Congress In State, Says Surjewala

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala called upon the party workers to pull up their socks and put all their strength behind Jan Aakrosh Yatra as it will decide the future of the Congress in the state. The AICC member was speaking to district Congress presidents, MLAs and district in-charges regarding the Yatra at a meeting here on Friday. The Congress is likely to launch its Jan Aakrosh Yatra on September 19 which will cover all the 230 constituencies for the next 13 days before it concludes likely on October 2. As many as seven Congress leaders have been given responsibility to visit at least 30 to 35 constituencies. Surjewala later took division wise meetings of the Congress leaders and took stock of election preparations in their respective constituencies falling in their districts.

At the divisional headquarters, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will participate and address the Yatra. He asked the party leaders to unite against the BJP leaving all their personal egos and conflicts. He asked them to shun their differences and work for the party, or else they would lose the opportunity and would have to wait for at least for five years to come to power in the state.

