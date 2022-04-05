Bhopal: Jaisi Shiksha Vaisi Pariksha, MANIT students demand online exams, stage demonstration

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BTech final year students of all branches of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) staged a demonstration on Monday demanding online exams.

Jaisi Shiksha Vaisi Pariksha, they said, arguing that transition from online to offline in a month has caused stress. They said since they were taught online, they should be examined online.

Teachers are not teaching as per syllabus. Classes of many subjects are not being conducted. Mid exams were out of syllabus due to which students faced a lot of difficulties, a group of students said wishing anonymity.

Most students have to take competitive exams. This is waste of time and resources for students. The decision was not in accordance with wishes of majority of students, they added.

Students told Free Press that Omicron wave affected classes initially. Parents are reluctant to send their children to Bhopal for a month as it will cause unnecessary expenditure. Many students have not relocated due to same reason. Further, relocating to place of job in May will cause a huge burden on students. Many interns would have to relocate for 10-12 days, which is unnecessary, they added.

The NRI students have not arrived in Bhopal. It will be a hassle for them and very expensive due to high ticket prices, they said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: JMB members demand dates for Roza Iftar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:12 AM IST