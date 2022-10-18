e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ ‘Shriram Katha in Bharatnatyam staged at International Ramleela Utsav

Bhopal: ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ ‘Shriram Katha in Bharatnatyam staged at International Ramleela Utsav

The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Dance-drama being staged at International Ramleela Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Shriram Katha’ were staged on Tuesday - the  third day of  seven-day International Ramleela Utsav at an open -air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city. The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The event began with a ballet ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Directed by Guruvayur Usha Dorai, the 45-min ballet was presented by 11 artistes of 19-year-old Laasya Arts Academy, Kuala Lumpur in Bharatnatyam style.

They began with ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’. It is a Soul-Stirring Ragamalika epitomising the entire story Of the Epic Ramayana. The song was originally composed by Maharaja Svati Tirunal in Sanskrit.  After more than 100 Years, it was recently carved out as a  Ragamalika.  It was followed by ‘Thillana,’ composed by Achyuthan Sashidaran Nair, It was in Keeravani.

The Pallavi and the Anupallavi are Set In Ragam Saveri (which was the original ragam employed by Svati Tirunal), and there are six caranam segments which describe one Kandam, corresponding to Valmiki's version Of the Ramayanam.  These are, respectively, the Bala, Ayodhya, Aranya, Kiskindha, Sundara, And Yuddha Kandam.   The Author has packed the material Of 24000 Slokas in Valmiki Ramayanam in just six Caranam lines.

The event ended with  ‘Shriram Katha,’ presented by Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and her troupe Bhopal which enthralled the audience. This is the first show of the ballet.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ravana not villain for us but we don’t take sides
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Parts of Bhopal to witness up to 6 hours power cut on Wednesday

Parts of Bhopal to witness up to 6 hours power cut on Wednesday

Bhopal: ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ ‘Shriram Katha in Bharatnatyam staged at International Ramleela Utsav

Bhopal: ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ ‘Shriram Katha in Bharatnatyam staged at International Ramleela Utsav

Bhopal:64 LPG cylinders, 3 cars, bikes seized from Mata Mandir

Bhopal:64 LPG cylinders, 3 cars, bikes seized from Mata Mandir

Ahead of Diwali, 3 quintal mawa seized in Bhopal

Ahead of Diwali, 3 quintal mawa seized in Bhopal

Bhopal: Prepare well for Khelo India Youth Games, chief minister Shivraj Singh tells officials

Bhopal: Prepare well for Khelo India Youth Games, chief minister Shivraj Singh tells officials