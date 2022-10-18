Bhopal: ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ ‘Shriram Katha in Bharatnatyam staged at International Ramleela Utsav

Dance-drama being staged at International Ramleela Utsav in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Shriram Katha’ were staged on Tuesday - the third day of seven-day International Ramleela Utsav at an open -air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city. The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The event began with a ballet ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Directed by Guruvayur Usha Dorai, the 45-min ballet was presented by 11 artistes of 19-year-old Laasya Arts Academy, Kuala Lumpur in Bharatnatyam style.

They began with ‘Bhavayami Raghuramam’. It is a Soul-Stirring Ragamalika epitomising the entire story Of the Epic Ramayana. The song was originally composed by Maharaja Svati Tirunal in Sanskrit. After more than 100 Years, it was recently carved out as a Ragamalika. It was followed by ‘Thillana,’ composed by Achyuthan Sashidaran Nair, It was in Keeravani.

The Pallavi and the Anupallavi are Set In Ragam Saveri (which was the original ragam employed by Svati Tirunal), and there are six caranam segments which describe one Kandam, corresponding to Valmiki's version Of the Ramayanam. These are, respectively, the Bala, Ayodhya, Aranya, Kiskindha, Sundara, And Yuddha Kandam. The Author has packed the material Of 24000 Slokas in Valmiki Ramayanam in just six Caranam lines.

The event ended with ‘Shriram Katha,’ presented by Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and her troupe Bhopal which enthralled the audience. This is the first show of the ballet.