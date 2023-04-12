Bhopal: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti to launch political party, to contest Assembly election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jai AdivasiYuva Shakti (JAYS) will launch a political party to contest state Assembly elections due late this year, national incharge of party Lokesh Mujalda told media persons here on Tuesday.

Earlier, a state-level meeting was held in Bhopal in which several leaders and activists participated. At the meeting, the leaders discussed the problems faced by tribals.

Lokesh Mujalda added that JAYS was not a political organisation but would form a political party on the lines of RSS and BJP. The main organisation JAYS will support political organisation, which will contest Assembly elections 2023.

He added that MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa was MLA from Congress. According to the constitution of the JAYS, once an activist contests election and becomes the public representative, his membership from the organisation ends. He added that Dr Anand Rai was the supporter of organisation but was not an office-bearer because only a tribal could be the member of the organisation.

He also alleged that the state government made important changes in PESA act, which harmed the main Act. The influential people are capturing lands of tribals and the administration is not paying attention to complaints, Mujalda said.