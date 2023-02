Bhopal: Jabalpur-Bandra weekly special extended till April

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus-Jabalpur (Train number 02134/02133) Express weekly special train has been extended till April. Passengers of Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Sant Hirda Ramnagar stations of Western Central Railway (WCR) will also benefit with special train’s extension, according to railway officials.

Train number 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus weekly special train departing from Jabalpur every Friday to Bandra Terminus till April 28 2023 and departing from Bandra Terminus every Saturday to reach Jabalpur Train number 02133 Bandra Terminus - Jabalpur weekly special train will continue to run till April 29. Earlier, it was decided to extend the operation period of train number 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus weekly special train till March 31, 2023 and the operation period of train number 02133 Bandra Terminus-Jabalpur weekly special train till April 01, 2023.