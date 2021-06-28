Bhopal: Jab certificate may be made must for entry in public places, officials avoiding the second dose will face the music

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government may introduce a law to ensure that only a vaccinated person can enter a public place.

The vaccinated person has to show the certificate to enter any public place, he said. Chouhan made the statement at a meeting with Cabinet ministers on Monday. Those government officers and employees who have taken the first dose of the jab, but are giving a wide berth to the second one will face the music, Chouhan added.

According to Chouhan, avoiding the second dose of the jab is a criminal offence. It should be ensured that the people belonging to high-risk group are vaccinated, he added.

Chouhan also asked the officials to launch a drive for the second dose of the vaccine. Those who have taken the first dose and yet to get the second one should be identified and vaccinated, he said. He further said that those who are running coaching classes should ensure that the 100% of their students are vaccinated.

Those above 45 years of age should be vaccinated at special camps. Chouhan said that 100% of residents in 13 districts and in 66 Nagar Panchayats had been vaccinated.

He expressed anger at the fewer number of people being vaccinated in a few districts. He made it clear that the government would not tolerate negligence in vaccination work.