Bhopal: IYC state president Vikrant Bhuria arrested, released on bail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria was arrested for stopping train in protests over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Jhabua. He was presented at Bhopal court and after court’s order, he was released on bail here on Sunday.

Bhuria along with other Congress workers had stopped a train in Bhopal while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on Friday. The GRP had registered the case against the Congress leader. Vikrant Bhuria was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) from his Jhabua residence, for allegedly stopping a train at Rani Kamlapati Station.

The IYC members raised ruckus at GRP police station in Bhopal. Large number of members reached the police station area and protested the arrest. The Congress leader was brought to court in police custody. The police brought him to Bhopal and was produced in the court.

The AICC member and state incharge JP Agarwal and other senior leaders reached the court and met the Congress leader. GRP station incharge MS Somvanshi said that a case was registered against 15 people including Vikrant Bhuria, Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Chaudhary under Section 143 of IPC (unlawful assembly) and Section 145, 147 of Railway Act.