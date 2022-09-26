Bhopal ITI MMS case key accused arrested, house razed

Later in the day, a team of local administration in the presence of police demolished the house of key accused | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have arrested the key accused of ITI student MMS case, Rahul Yadav on Monday. Later in the day the administration razed his house situated in Bhim Nagar area of Arera Hills. The police have arrested all four accused who had made an objectionable video of the girl student and blackmailed her with it.

Police station in-charge told the media that Rahul Yadav and Ayan are the key accused in the case. Police have seized mobile phones of the two even as the duo had deleted all the videos stored in their respective handsets. Their mobile phones have been sent to cyber experts to recover the deleted data.

Later in the day, a team of local administration in the presence of police demolished the house of Yadav.

On September 23, the police had registered a case under section 384 of IPC and 67 of IT Act against the accused. Earlier, police had arrested Yuvraj Singh alias Yashwant and Khusboo Thakur in connection with the case. On Friday, a student of Govindpura ITI had filed a complaint with police alleging that her MMS was made while she was changing her clothes in the washroom. She had accused three students - three Rahul Yadav, Kushboo Thakur and Ayan - of the same institute of blackmailing her with the video and demanding money against it. The Piplani police had registered a case on September 23 which was forwarded to Ashoka Garden police for further investigation.

