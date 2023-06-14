Bhopal: It Will Take 10 Years To Remake Records Of Health Employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fire that broke out in Satpura Bhawan on Monday caused an immense loss to the health department.

The service records of thousands of employees of the department were kept in the sixth floor of Satpura Bhawan.

Those files contained the records of the employees from their date of joining till today.

Now that the hard discs of the computers have been burnt, the health department has lost all the records.

According to sources, it will take ten years to restructure the records that the health department’s establishment branch has lost.

The major problem with the health department is that promotion process is going in the department. Several employees will retire this year.

So, the officials will face a major challenge in completing the pension files of the retiring staff.

Since a few files of two branches of the health department were kept in iron cupboards, they were safe.

A few files of engineering and finance departments were also safe, but the CM Monit files have turned into ashes.

The sixth floor of the health department was recently renovated for which crores of rupees were spent. The fire has also destroyed the newly-built office of the health commissioner.

According to sources, the service records of the chief medical and health officers and thousands of doctors were kept in the office which was burnt.

Since the records have been destroyed, the work related to promotion of the doctors and other things will stop for a while.

According to health commissioner Sudam Khade, the department is examining the files of how many employees have been destroyed.

According to him, all efforts will be made to restructure the records as quickly as possible.

Health dept internal committee to probe damage to records

Additional director (health) Mallika Nigam Nagar on Tuesday said an internal committee has been formed to ascertain the extent of damage to the documents and records in fire. Stressing for retrieval of records from other sources, the official said a number of documents are available with Regional Joint Director (RJD) and regional offices and we will get the same from them.

On being asked about damaged documents related to probe by EOW, Lokayukta and that of the sub judice cases, the official said the probe agencies have all documents and they will be approached to get the desired records. The required documents can also be downloaded from the court's website. All the necessary steps will be taken to retrieve the documents from different sources. The official claimed that the service record is safe.

