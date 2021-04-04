Bhopal: It is Purillu for you this time, know what it is and how it is built

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Purillu, a traditional Jatapu tribal house of Andhra Pradesh has been displayed on the official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

It is part of its online exhibition series- 42, which began from April 1. The exhibit is in the Tribal Habitat open air exhibition of the exhibition.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Jatapu tribe resides in hilly terrain and foot hills of Viziangaram district of Eastern ghats region in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jatapu community is a section of Khonds. They have synonyms like Khond and Samanthulu. In Telugu, samanthulu means feudatories. Their mother tongue is Kuvi belonging to Dravidian family of languages.

Among Jatapus, the person who fixes auspicious time is called Disari. He is also known as Muhoorthagadu or Chukka Muhoorthagadu. He is consulted to fix time before undertaking any important work like house construction, weddings etc. He also fixes time and day for celebration of festivals and worship of deities.