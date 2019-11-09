Bhopal: It is no one’s defeat: Chouhan

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh, speaking on the court’s verdict on the Ram Temple, said it was no one’s defeat. He said all should respect and welcome the verdict. He said the culture of India is rich and historic. We gave message of peace to the World. Chouhan has appealed people to keep brotherhood and maintain it at any cost.

Won’t regret even if I die: Pavaiya

Ex-minister Jaibhaan Singh Pavaiya, who has been connected with movement on the Ram Temple, said he would not regret now even if he dies. Pavaiya is undergoing prosecution for his involvement in demolishing of Babri structure. He said they had gone for karseva and there was firing. He added that he would now go for karseva during construction of the Temple.