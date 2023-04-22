Bhopal: It is necessary to invest in Mother-Earth account, says Ajay Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is necessary to invest in Mother Earth account, said senior administrative officer of World Wildlife Fund Ajay Mishra.

He said that people felt the importance of nature the most during the corona period. It was then that people realised the importance of oxygen in each breath and the role of trees in the environment. Like after Bhopal gas tragedy, we had to re-think laws related to environment, he added.

Mishra was speaking in an event themed on, Invest in Our Planet, at Eklavya Ideal Residential (Gurukulam) School in Jatkhedi on Saturday.

Mishra guided tribal students on environmental issues and awareness on water, food and soil conservation. He said, “We have seen that water, forest and land are protected wherever there is a settlement of tribal population. This is because tribals live close to nature and can protect it better.” In such a situation, it is necessary to develop scientific and traditional vision related to earth and environment in tribal students, he added.

Tribal students planted saplings in the event, organised by the Tribal Affairs Department under the aegis of WWF to mark World Earth Day. They gave the message of environmental protection through face-painting and rangoli. Besides, a contribution was given towards environmental protection, by turning off the electricity of the building for 10 minutes.