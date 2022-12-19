Bhopal: Issue of damaged Sewda bridge rocks Assembly, PWD minister to file a reply on Tuesday

Security guards outside Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As the issue pertaining to a damaged bridge at Sewda in Datia district rocked the State Assembly on the first day of the state Assembly winter session, the minister for public works department Gopal Bhargava said he will get the matter examined and file a reply over the issue on Tuesday.

The Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh and MLA Ghanshyam Singh through a call attention motion have claimed that the many precious lives have been lost due to the damaged bridge on the river Sindh.

The MLA said that the bridge constructed over Sindh river had got damaged due to floods. Several vehicles have fallen off the bridge and at least ten people have lost their lives in the recent past, the MLA mentioned in his call-attention motion.

Replying to it, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said the department has initiated the process to construct a new bridge and tenders for the same would be called shortly. Not satisfied with the reply, MLA Ghanshyam Singh said the construction would take three years and till then an alternative arrangement should be done.

LoP Govind Singh said, in the last 18 months as many as 16 people have lost their lives due to the damaged bridge.

Excess water from three dams was released without planning, damaging six bridges including three in Bhind district and three in Datia.

The minister, however, claimed that the 80-100 years old bridges built during British rule were damaged owing to release of dam water. Audit of all the damaged bridges were conducted; in total eight bridges in Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri districts were damaged and they would shortly be constructed.

However, LoP counter claimed that three of the damaged bridges were not of British period; one of them was constructed two years back and second five years back.