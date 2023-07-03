 Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Aishwarya Pratap Singh , Ashi Chouksey selected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shooters from state Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey have been selected for Asian Games to be held in China in September and in ISSF World Championship to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August this year.

Academy's Aishwarya Pratap Singh has been selected in 10-metre air rifle and 50-metre three position men and Aashi Chouksey in 10 metre air rifle and 50 metre three position women event.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said it was a matter of pride for us as it proved that players in Madhya Pradesh were being prepared well to compete at the international level. All facilities, training and positive environment are provided.

Read Also
Indore: Indigo Extends Roll-Out Date Of Flights For Surat & Rajkot
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Send Proposal To Expand Park Area

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Send Proposal To Expand Park Area

Bhopal: Two-Day C 20 Summit Ends With 7 Recommendations

Bhopal: Two-Day C 20 Summit Ends With 7 Recommendations

Bhopal: CM Transfers Rs 41.85 Cr To 4261 Farmers Of Burhanpur

Bhopal: CM Transfers Rs 41.85 Cr To 4261 Farmers Of Burhanpur

Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh

Bhopal: Tomatoes Cost Rs 150/kg, Vegetables’ Prices Soar

Bhopal: Tomatoes Cost Rs 150/kg, Vegetables’ Prices Soar