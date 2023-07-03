Bhopal: ISSF World Championship And Asian Games Aishwarya Pratap Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shooters from state Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey have been selected for Asian Games to be held in China in September and in ISSF World Championship to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August this year.

Academy's Aishwarya Pratap Singh has been selected in 10-metre air rifle and 50-metre three position men and Aashi Chouksey in 10 metre air rifle and 50 metre three position women event.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said it was a matter of pride for us as it proved that players in Madhya Pradesh were being prepared well to compete at the international level. All facilities, training and positive environment are provided.