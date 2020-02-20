Bhopal: Irked over delay in salary man climbs Paryavas Bhawan

BHOPAL: Irked at not getting his salary, an employee of the Food and civil supplies corporation climbed atop the Paryavas Bhawan on Thursday.
The employee told that his salary has not been released for over a month so he is unable to meet his expenses. The employee Abdul Rasheed climbed the building at around 5 pm. The employee was repeatedly threatening to end his life.
He works as consignment driver in the corporation. After being informed a team of MP Nagar police reached the spot. Fire Brigade was also informed.
MP Nagar police tried to convince him to come down. Rasheed did not pay heed to them and kept reiterating that if anyone tried to stop him, he will end his life.
However, persuasion tactics of police worked, Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu said, “The man came down and we informed his department about it.”