Bhopal: Irked over delay in salary man climbs Paryavas Bhawan

BHOPAL: Irked at not getting his salary, an employee of the Food and civil supplies corporation climbed atop the Paryavas Bhawan on Thursday.

The employee told that his salary has not been released for over a month so he is unable to meet his expenses. The employee Abdul Rasheed climbed the building at around 5 pm. The employee was repeatedly threatening to end his life.

He works as consignment driver in the corporation. After being informed a team of MP Nagar police reached the spot. Fire Brigade was also informed.