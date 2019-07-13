Bhopal: Iqbal Singh Bains is chairman of Revenue Board

BHOPAL: The state government shifted some IAS officers on Friday. Iqbal Singh Bains, chairman, MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has been posted as chairman, Revenue Board. Additional chief secretary, higher education, Salina Singh has been posted as chairman, MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who was shifted following annoyance of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has been posted as secretary to Chief Minister. Kidwai has also been given charge of managing director, Tourism Development Corporation and Tourism Development Board. Hariranjan Rao has been posted as the principal secretary, higher education.