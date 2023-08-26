Bhopal: IPS Officers, Inspector Sent To CBI To Probe Manipur Violence | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three IPS officers and an inspector have been sent on deputation to CBI to work for the SIT set up by the Supreme Court to probe Manipur violence. All these four officers have been relieved without any delay because of the SC order.

According to an order of the state government issued on Friday, commandant of the 17th battalion of special armed force (SAF) in Bhind Ashutosh Bagri, commandant of the 18th battalion of SAF in Shivpuri Alok Kumar Singh, AIG (women’s safety) police headquarters in Bhopal Rajeev Mishra and inspector of city police Neetu Tripathi have been sent to the CBI.

These officers have been told to report for duty to the CBI without any delay. In its order, the Supreme Court said that the IPS officers should be deployed to monitor the inquiry. The apex court also told the states to send their officers to CBI on deputation to work for the SIT.

