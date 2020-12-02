Bhopal Investment Summit: Make your offer investor-friendly, say investors

BHOPAL: The investors’ summit organised by the Smart City Bhopal evoked a mixed response. Instead of Smart City impressing the investors, the summit ended up with the industrialists sharing their views and suggestions. Most of the businessmen suggested making the offers more investor friendly.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) organised an investors’ summit at Minto Hall on Wednesday to attract capital through sale of land.

The BSCDCL has planned to develop about 354 hectares of land in the heart of the city. The summit was called to explain investors about terms and conditions of sale of 98 land chunks to investors.

CEO KVS Chowdhary made a presentation explaining all the facilities provided by the BSCDCL besides other conditions related to making bids for land and its payment conditions.

Questions and suggestions were invited after the presentation. Majority of the investors asked the BSCDCL to reconsider their payment conditions. BSCDCL offered 25% payment as margin money and the remaining amount in maximum six months.