Bhopal: Investment promotion amount to be enhanced to Rs 200 crore

BHOPAL: The state government, prior to Magnificent MP, has amended Industries Promotion Policy and has decided to enhance the maximum limit of amount of investment promotion from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The investment in machinery, building and shed, laboratories recognized by NABL will be covered under assistance for investment promotion. The investment in land and residential units for laboratory will not be included in investment. To extend the benefits of facilities of pharmaceutical units, first two years of establishment of units will be kept as slack period. For the establishment of apparel training institute, 25 per cent assistance or Rs 50 lakh, whichever is more, will be given.

The motive behind making changes in the Policy is to attract small investors to the state. There is plan to promote industries by making changes in the policy before Magnificent MP.

Kamal Nath to give 20 minute speech: Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be present during Magnificent MP to discuss with the investors but his speech will be for 20 minutes only. The inaugural session of Magnificent MP will be of 2 hours. Chief Secretary SR Mohanty will give a five-minute welcome speech in this session. One hour would be given to industrialists to share their experiences.

Senior journalists to be present as media moderator: It is for the first time when senior journalists from Delhi are invited for various session as media moderator. The first session will be on urban mobility and real estate which would be attended by Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani Group, N Shrinivasan, India Cements and Antony De Sa, chairman, RERA. Journalist Sreenivasan Jain will be present as media moderator. Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary, urban development, will be coordinator.

In the session on logistic hub, Sachin Bhanushali, CEO, Gateway Distripark, Gaurav Taneja, E&Y and Pranav Adani, managing director, Adani Wilmar will be the speakers. Chief Secretary SR Mohanty will be coordinator and journalist Smita Sharma will be media moderator.

In the session ‘MP The Emerging Innovation Hub’, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM and Tej Batla, vice president, TCS will be the speakers. Principal secretary, IT, Manish Rastogi will be coordinator while journalist, Sanjay Pugalia will be media moderator.

In the pharmaceutical session, Mandeep Bhandari, joint secretary, health, Govternment of India, Bangarurajan, joint drug controller, FDA, Dilip Sanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma and Varun Gera, CEO, Health Assure, will be the speakers. Principal Secretary, health, Pallavi Jain will be the coordinator and journalist Ruchi Bhatia will be media moderator.

In the session on textile and garmet, Rajinder Gupta of Trident, Shreyaskar Chaudhary MD Pratibha Suntex, Shiva Ganpati of MD Gokaldas Exports and Sudhir Dhingra of Orient Crafts will be the speakers. Additional chief secretary, energy, Mohd. Suleman will be coordinator and journalist Nidhi Razdaan will be media coordinator.

In the session on renewal energy, Ramesh Kymal of Siemens, Sumant Sinha of MD Renee Power Ore, Sunil Jain CEO Hiro Future will be the speakers. Principal secretary, renewal energy, Manu Shrivastava will be coordinator while Shutapa Paul will be media moderator.

In the session on food procession, Chitranjan Dar of ITC, Ashok Sharma of Mahindra Agri and Rohit Bhatia of Kagome Foods India Ltd will be the speakers. Additional chief secretary, horticulture, Iqbal Singh Bains will be coordinator and Nisha Poddar will be media moderator.

In the session on tourism, Arun Nanda, chairman, Mahindra Holiday and Nakul Anand, ED, ITC Hotels will be the speakers. Tourism secretary, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai will be the coordinator while Swati Khandelwal will be media moderator.