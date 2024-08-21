Bhopal: Investment Facilitation Centre To Be Established In Every District, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a decision has been taken to establish investment facilitation centre in every district. Collectors will be the nodal officer for this. This will provide fillip to the industries in the state.

The CM said this while reviewing the high-level meeting in connection with the regional business conclave to be held in Gwalior on August 28. In the conclave, around 2,500 representatives, including from Netherland, Ghana, Canada, Mexico and some other countries will participate. The work of allotting land for industries will also take place during the conclave.

All collectors shall be armed with the information about the places where land is available for industrial purpose. The problems of local industrialists shall be heard and solved. Collectors shall establish constant communication with the investors in every district. He underlined that in every district, small scale industries will be promoted. The collectors shall remain in touch with in charge ministers. Ministers Tulsi Silawat, Karan Singh Verma, Govind Singh Rajput and Rakesh Shukla attended the meeting through video conferencing.