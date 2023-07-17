 Bhopal: Investigation Moves At Snail’s Pace, Officials Unaware Of Progress
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investigations regarding the suicide of 38-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife are moving at snail’s pace in the city. Four days after the SIT was constituted to probe the case, officials were oblivious of progress made in it.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Zone-1) Shashank Singh said Vishwakarma’s devices had been handed over to cyber cell for investigation. When he was asked about progress made in the investigation, he said he was unaware of the activities being carried out by cyber officials. TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, the third member of the SIT, passed on the responsibility to Additional DCP Singh, stating that he was outstation on Monday.

When the issue was brought to notice of police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, he suggested to contact officials entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out cyber forensic investigation.

Finally, Free Press reporter visited the state cyber crime cell to know the follow-up in the case. Senior officials Vaibhav Shrivastava (Superintendent of state cyber crime) and Yogesh Deshmukh (Additional director general of state cyber cell) were not found at the office. SP Shrivastava, when contacted over the phone, said he had no updates in this regard.

