Bhopal: INTUC suffers setback ahead of BHEL union polls, 2 office bearers resign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two office bearers from Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) resigned from the union on Saturday ahead of BHEL Union polls, giving a setback to the union.

President of youth wing of INTUC Deepak Gupta and General Secretary Nishant Nanda have resigned, said a member.

Both the office bearers have sent resignation letter to state INTUC president RD Tripathi by post. Gupta had been vocally against the attitude and the policies adopted by the senior office bearers of the union.

He was transferred from the factory by the BHEL management to Barkheda sewage plant due to his differences with the senior panel, he had said.

Sources have said that Gupta resigned since the union members did not support him during the time when the management had taken action against him for a financial loss they suffered. Gupta, in his resignation, mentioned that he would soon prepare a plan for the way ahead after talking to the BHEL employees.

Besides, INTUC General Secretary Nishant Nanda has resigned from his post accusing INTUC of not taking up the issues related to BHEL employees properly.

With the resignation of two office-bearers, BHEL's All India Employees Union and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will now have more say during the campaigning and would be able to malign INTUC, which has had a stronghold for a long time in the union, said retired BHEL employee Ratnesh Lal.

The polls are to be held after a gap of six years. The polls were held in 2016 for the last time. They were supposed to be held in 2020, however were postponed due to the corona pandemic.