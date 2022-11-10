e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Inter-state drug peddler held with 400 gm charas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jahangirabad police have arrested an inter-state drug peddler with 400 gm charas near D Mart store Wednesday.

Police said that they received a tip-off about a suspicious man being spotted near the DMart store in the Jahangirabad area. A police team led by SHO Jahangirabad nabbed the suspect, identified as Suraj Chaari (32), a resident of Dombivali locality of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

When the police team frisked him, they recovered 400 gm charas worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession. He has been booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he has been smuggling drugs from one state to another.

Currently, the accused is being questioned about his links and clients in Bhopal, said police.

