Bhopal: Inter-press sports carnival begins tomorrow

Bhopal: The three-day Reliance Inter-Press sports carnival is all set to begin at Tantya Tope stadium from Monday.

The first event would be a badminton tournament in which the journalists from across the city will compete against each other. The director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Kumar Jain, and the patron of Bhopal sports journalists association, Mrigendra Singh, will inaugurate the carnival at 10.30 am.

The badminton tournament will be held in three categories - singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The first day will host only singles matches while the doubles will be held on the second day of the carnival.

After badminton, there will be table-tennis, carrom and chess matches, said the organisers. The carnival could not be held last year in view of the pandemic. Over 200 media persons had participated in the carnival in 2019. Singh said they are expecting more than 200 participants this year too. The registrations will be done on the spot at the stadium on the inaugural day. The selection will be done by a lucky draw, added Singh.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:30 PM IST