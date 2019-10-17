Bhopal: Inter DPS Basketball Tourney: Quarter final matches played

BHOPAL: Quarter final matches were played on Thursday- the second day of Inter Delhi Public School Basketball Tournament, Girls (Open) 2019 for Zones 5 and 7 at Delhi Public School (DPS), Kolar Road.

The event is being organised under the aegis of DPS Society. On the second day, quarter final matches were played between DPS Bangalore South and DPS Gandhinagar. DPS Bangalore won by 34 points, securing 47 points while DPS Gandhinagar scored 13 points.

The match between DPS Indore and DPS Kolar saw DPS Indore winning by 6 points, scoring 24 points against DPS Kolar that scored 18 points.

In another match between DPS Bhopal and DPS Nacharam DPS Bhopal scored 36 points and DPS Nacharam scored 11 points. DPS Bhopal won by 25 points.

In the last match, DPS Jodhpur played against DPS Vijaipur (GUNA) in which DPS Jodhpur won by 28 points after scoring 34 points against DPS Vijaipur (GUNA) which scored 6 points.

The semi final matches will be played between DPS Bangalore South vs DPS Indore and DPS Bhopal vs DPS Jodhpur