Bhopal: Inter-corporate T-20 cricket tournament inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Inter-corporate T-20 cricket tournament jointly organised by Saransh Times and Justice Tankha Memorial Institute for Special Children was inaugurated at Old Campion Ground here on Friday.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA) president Dhruvnarayan Singh and retired IPS officer Dr Shailendra Srivastava.

As many as 12 teams are participating in the 10 day tournament. Inaugural match was played between DGP Eleven and Motive Trading followed by the second match between Hydropower Corporation and Dr Raza Homeo Clinic.

Cash prize of Rs 75,000 will be awarded to the winner team and Rs 50,000 to the runners up along with trophy.

Chairman and Organiser Dr Abdul Tahir said, ìThis is just the beginning, sports and sportspersons are always encouraged by our organisation from time to time. This tournament is just the beginning; a strong infrastructure is being prepared in Bhopal on the lines of IPL, so that in Bhopal talent can come out on the international levelî.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:58 PM IST